Bengaluru's Ejipura Flyover is again in the spotlight after a social media post claiming that its long-stalled construction has finally resumed went viral, sparking a wave of memes and witty jokes from netizens. The bridge, under construction since 2017 and originally expected to be completed in 2019, has long been mocked as the city’s "forever under construction" landmark. One user humorously noted, "No joke I moved to Koramangala pregnant and my son is now almost 8 and they've been building the flyover since before he was born to now when he's in 2nd standard." Posts celebrating the supposed progress flooded X (formerly Twitter), with one user jokingly calling it a "historical day" for Bengaluru. Others joined in with tongue-in-cheek plans for an "Ejipura Flyover Launch Afterparty," while others compared the pace of work to using "Internet Explorer," reflecting the city’s collective frustration wrapped in humour. 'Good Old Days of Bengaluru Are Gone Forever': Bangalore Resident's Post About Jayanagar's Transformation From Residential Area to Commercial Hub Goes Viral, Strikes Chord With Bengalureans.

'I Moved to Koramangala Pregnant, My Son Is Now 8', Says Woman on X

No joke I moved to Koramangala pregnant and my son is now almost 8 and they've been building the flyover since before he was born to now when he's in 2nd standard. 😵‍💫🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/xwja5jxciB — Sowmya (@sowmyarao_) October 14, 2025

'Historical Day', User Post on X After Ejipura Flyover Work in Bengaluru Resumes

Ejipura Flyover has finally resumed construction. A historical day not just for Bangalore but also for us who have grown up with this historical monument. Our forefathers started work on this centuries ago despite the odds. Our ancestors played hide and seek along its beautiful… — Varun Agarwal (@varun067) October 13, 2025

Netizen Jokes 'Planning to Host Ejipura Flyover Launch Party'

Guys - Planning to host an Ejipura Flyover Launch Afterparty - Luma Event going to roll soon. Stay tuned 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kc65y8oQFd — techvatsa (@techvatsa) October 14, 2025

Ejipura Flyover Resumes, Users Compare Its Pace to Internet Explorer

Ayy, why does this feel like I am using #InternetExplorer? — devdutt shenoi 🦀 (@DevShenoi) October 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

