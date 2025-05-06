The Met Monday 2025 is here (though a Tuesday in India for the time difference) as celebrities, socialites, fashion designers and more grace the Met carpet, displaying the art of fashion. The Met Gala 2025 theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” keeping up with the Met’s spring exhibition, celebrating the history of Black fashion and dandyism. This year’s Met Gala is extremely special for the Indian audience as Shah Rukh Khan finally made his much-awaited debut in a head-to-toe Sabyasachi couture. Several other debutants include Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Manish Malhotra and more, along with frequent attendees Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Mona Patel, among others. Let’s take a look at the fashion game of the Indian celebrities, entrepreneurs, fashion designers and more who walked the Met Gala 2025 carpet with the theme Black Dandy.

Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy is unmatched and in his true-spirited form, King Khan made his Met Gala debut in royal style. Donning a floor-length black wool coat, designed by Indian designer Sabyasachi, he complemented his look with several bold accessories, including a large sparkling ‘K’ dangling from a chain. Khan’s arrival on the Met Gala carpet has been a long time coming and as Sabyasachi said in his post that, it was fitting that SRK debuts the same year the event celebrates Black designers and the legacy of Black dandyism.

Diljit Dosanjh joined SRK as a first-time Met attendee. Like several celebrities, the musician and actor wore a long cape but made it traditional to his roots. Prabal Gurung created his bejeweled maharaja-inspired ensemble. Paying tributes to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, the superstar wore an ivory and gold sherwani paired with a tehmat and layered with a sweeping cape embroidered with the silhouetted map of Punjab. A feathered, jewel-studded turban completed the regal look.

Mommy at the Met! Kiara Advani made her debut in a Gaurav Gupta masterpiece, titled ‘Bravehearts.’ The actress wore a stunning off-shoulder black gown, but the real show-stopper was the unique gold breastplate with details of ghungroos and crystals. The mom-to-be proudly flaunted her baby bump at fashion’s biggest night.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra channelled vintage drama for her Met Gala look this year. Gracing the iconic Met steps for the fifth time, the actress wore a custom Balmain in a monochromatic palette of black and white. Bringing classic vintage charm to the Met, Priyanka’s attire was in line with the event’s theme.

Isha Ambani Piramal walked the Met Gala 2025 carpet in a black, white and gold Anamika Khanna creation, featuring an embroidered waistcoat and a jacket with a structured collar. Keeping in line with this year’s theme, ‘Tailored for You,’ her gemstones from the Ambani’s family collection added a personal touch to her royal look.

A queen of maximalist, Natasha Poonawalla embraced dandyism at the Met Gala carpet, commanding attention in a head-to-toe Manish Malhotra couture. The ensemble reimagined the theme through the lens of Indian craftsmanship. The philanthropist’s Met Gala appearance this year was a cultural statement, asserting her status as an influential force in the world of fashion.

Mona Patel opted for a custom suit, cape, and corseted bodice from American designer Thom Browne. One of the highlights of Mona’s appearance was her canine companion—a robotic dog inspired by Brown’s designs developed at MIT.

Of course, the Indian designers were nowhere behind as Manish Malhotra made his iconic Met Gala debut. His look was pure class with a desi twist. The designer wore a stunning black overcoat shrug embroidered with gold details, screaming royalty. A black tie was jazzed up with silver brooches set with emerald-hued stones, making the outfit a standout look.

After making his Met Gala debut last year, Sabyasachi Mukherjee returned for round two. A classic white shirt, layered with a trench coat and top it off with an overcoat added movement to the structured outfit. The ace designer further kept his look sharp with a pair of high-waisted black trousers.

Much like every year, this year’s Indian line-up stayed true to the Met Gala theme and did not disappoint with their powerhouse looks.

