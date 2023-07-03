A 6-year-old boy met with a dangerous accident in an amusement park in Mexico. The child was on the ride with his father when the cable of his harness broke. The boy fell from a 12-meter height and survived only because there was a river below. The incident occurred on Sunday at Parque Fundidora’s Amazonian Expedition in Nuevo León. The boy’s harness broke, causing him to plunge into an artificial pool set up below the zipline attraction, as per the family's statement. Amusement Park Ride Accident Video: Two Kids Get Trapped as Ride Malfunctions and Starts Running at Higher Speed; Scary Footages Surfaces.

Watch the Accident Video Here:

Amusement Park Accident Video:

A 6-year-old boy fell off a zipline in a Mexican amusement park. The child was on the ride with his father when the cable of his insurance broke. The boy fell from a 12-meter height and survived only because there was a river below.#Mexico #News pic.twitter.com/OrvRzAZ2mi — Sasha White (@rusashanews) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)