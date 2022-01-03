The former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama kicked off 2022 by posting an adorable and goofy picture of herself along with her husband and former President Barack Obama on Social Media. The festive post is getting plenty of buzz from her fans. The iconic couple was seen wearing fancy glasses featuring 2022. Along with the picture, Michelle shared a message to her followers “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

Michelle Obama's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Fans' React To The Post

On the first day of 2022, FOREVER FLOTUS Michelle Obama broke the internet. 😍😍 https://t.co/reCm7AJsPJ — Madam Vice President Harris is THEE GOAT! (@flywithkamala) January 1, 2022

Michelle Posed With Her Boo To Wish Her Followers A Happy New Year

my new fav pic of Michelle Obama, she is looking HAPPY and HEALTHY https://t.co/UQr7mRJ8YC — brandon w 🧦🏛 (@monsieurmoscato) January 2, 2022

Couple Goals!

President Obama and Michelle Obama are the coolest First Couple in history, hands down. pic.twitter.com/gjVivZ2wvi — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 2, 2022

Indeed!

Match Made In Heaven

I’ll always have love for President Obama and Michelle Obama as well as their unbelievable swagger. pic.twitter.com/VxVecZjUZz — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 2, 2022

