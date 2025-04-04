A peaceful morning photoshoot under the cherry blossoms in Washington DC turned into an unexpected encounter for the Moore family when a well-known face appeared in their pictures. Former US President Barack Obama casually photobombed their shots at the Tidal Basin early on Monday. As the family posed for their photos, Moore’s husband casually pointed out the presence of a familiar figure. “My husband said, ‘That’s Obama!’ I didn’t understand at first and thought, ‘Yeah, right. I’m focused on Preston right now,’” Moore recalled. To their surprise, when they later reviewed the pictures, Obama could be seen in the background, strolling by in a baseball cap as the family snapped their photos. Donald Trump, Barack Obama Share Laughs As Kamala Harris Watches Them Bond At Jimmy Carter's Funeral, Video Goes Viral.

Barack Obama Photobombed Family's Photoshoot Under Cherry Blossoms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington DC Newborn, Maternity, and Family Photographer (@brianainellphotography)

Netizens Heartfelt Reactions

Barack Obama Photobombing Family Photo (Photo Credits: @brianainellphotography/ Instagram)

