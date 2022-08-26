A video of a mother rat attacking a snake and saving its baby from the clutches of the snake is going viral on the internet. In the video, a snake can be seen taking a baby rat away but an adult rat comes in to save the day. The rat continuously bites the snake's tail and jumps on it, making the snake run for its life. The mama rat further chases the snake as it disappears into the bushes.

Watch Video:

