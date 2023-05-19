A disturbing video of a monkey eating a deer alive is once again doing rounds on social media. Surviving in the wild is not easy, especially not when the predator can jump on you from the trees. In the video, the deer can be seen lying on the road helplessly, and the baboon devouring it alive. The horrifying video has shocked and disturbed netizens. Tiger Kills, Eats Leopard At Ranthambore National Park, Viral Pics Surface.

Monkey Eats Deer Alive:

Monkey eats deer alive!! What a brutal way to go.. pic.twitter.com/lS4TRatgmC — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)