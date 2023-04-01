Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Saturday shared a picture of a Tiger eating a leopard in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park. A lethal scuffle took place between the leopard and male tiger T-101 in which the tiger emerged victorious, according to reports. The tweet since being posted has gone viral. Tamil Nadu: Tiger Spotted at a Tea Estate in Ooty, Video of Big Cat Roaming Freely Goes Viral.

Tiger Eating Leopard in Ranthambore

Wild wild world. The tiger name is T 101 of Ranthambore. @HJunglebook recently captured it and want everyone to witness it. pic.twitter.com/dAT7WNvxtv — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 1, 2023

