A cat trapped in an abandoned, muddy well is saved by a monkey in a video that is currently doing rounds on the internet. The monkey spares no stones unturned in his efforts to help the tiny kitten stuck in the mud and struggling to escape the well. The animal's kindness towards the cat will astound you beyond belief. Later, a woman stepped in to rescue the kitten from the well after the monkey itself proved helpless. The heartwarming video has received over 2 million views yet. Monkey Attends Funeral To Pay Last Respects to Dead Man Who Would Feed Him in Sri Lanka, Video Capturing Emotional Moment Goes Viral.

Monkey Saves Kitten Stranded in Muddy Well

Witness the most heartwarming monkey rescue ever! 🐵❤️ pic.twitter.com/zYuYxIkLme — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) April 16, 2023

