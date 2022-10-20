A heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media, a monkey can be seen paying his last tributes to man who passed away recently. According to reports, the man used to feed the monkey everyday. After the man passed away, the monkey came to pay his last respects. In the video, the monkey can be seen sitting next to the man's body on a funeral pure. As the video moves further, the animal can be seen kissing the forehead of the man and even getting emotional. The viral video is from Sir Lanka. Video: Monkey Falls From Tree on Road, Unable To Get Up in UP’s Ghaziabad.

Monkey Pays Last Respect to Man Who Fed Him Everyday

