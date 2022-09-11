Incest or illegal sex between members of the same family is taboo in most parts of the world, including conservative African societies. But this news from the outskirts of Bulawayo created quite a stir online. Mother and son incest. A complete shocker. A woman allegedly admitted to having sex with her son in his 30s after her husband stumbled upon her panty in their child’s bedroom. An angry husband and father confronted the woman, who confirmed that she engaged in sexual intercourse with their firstborn on three occasions. The estranged couple is Sifelani Moyo and Media Hoboya, who have been married for 18 years. After a heated argument, the woman is said to have left their house, while the other guilty party, their son, is also absconding. Despite being so badly hurt, Sifelani Moyo still loved his wife and son and is “ready to let bygones be bygones.”

Read Shocking Story:

Woman confesses to sex with son https://t.co/5p60xQDrwg — The Chronicle (@ChronicleZim) September 8, 2022

