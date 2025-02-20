The tiny blood-sucking monsters had it coming! This village in the Philippines has come up with a unique approach to curb mosquitoes and fight off rising cases of dengue. They have announced a bounty on mosquitoes, yes, you are reading it right. Filipinos in Manila's Addition Hills village have been asked to bring in five mosquitoes – dead or alive, to the village hall and in return, they will be awarded a prize money of one peso (1.5 Indian Rupee)! This “Peso for a Mosquito” project has got the villagers lined up with captured mosquitoes in containers. While the government’s initiative has its heart in the right place, netizens online are wondering how this can be exploited by mischief-makers. Many wonder what if a person incubates mosquitoes in order to make some quick cask. Well, only time will tell how the project shapes up and whether it brings in the desired results.

'Catch 5 Mosquitoes, Win Cash' Initiative Announced In The Philippines Village

