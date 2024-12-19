The plot of the iconic Bollywood movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam came to life in Bihar’s Saharsa city, where a man got his wife of 12 years to marry her boyfriend after finding out about their love affair. A video is going viral where a woman named Jyoti Rani is seen marrying her boyfriend Brajesh at the behest of her husband, Anil. Jyoti, a mother of three children with Anil, was romantically involved with Brajesh, who, interestingly, is also a father of two kids. The pair is believed to be meeting in secret and carried out this illicit relationship till they were caught one day by Jyoti’s husband. The viral video shows Brajesh filling Jyoti’s forehead with vermillion as onlookers record the video and are heard commenting about the duo. What makes this news from Bihar more bizarre is that the woman in question and her husband were married for 12 years, and it was a love marriage.

Watch Video From Bihar's Saharsa Where A Man Got His Wife Married to Her Boyfriend!

Indeed, Bizarre Bihar News!

ख़बर बिहार के सहरसा से है, एक तीन बच्चों की माँ को एक दो बच्चों के पिता से प्रेम था, तो दोनों चोरी छुपे मिला करते थे, तीन बच्चों की माँ ने 12 साल पहले अपने पति से लव मैरिज की थी, तो जब पति को उसके अफेयर के बारे में पता चला तो उसने अपनी पत्नी की उसके बॉयफ्रेंड से शादी करवा… pic.twitter.com/LzquA1LheL — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) December 19, 2024

