In the 2024 US presidential debate at CNN's headquarters in Atlanta, President Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump engaged in a heated discussion on abortion rights. Biden raised the sensitive issue of incest, defending a woman's right to choose by citing extreme circumstances. “Women being raped by their brothers and sisters,” Biden stated, emphasising the importance of access to safe and legal abortions in such cases. Trump said he will not block abortion medication if he was elected. He also said he agreed with the recent Supreme Court ruling on the abortion pill. "I put three great Supreme Court justices on the court and they happened to vote in favor of killing Roe v. Wade, and moving it back to the states," he said. "Now the states are working it out." Biden vs Trump US Presidential Debate 2024: Joe Biden Has Slip of Tongue Again, Says ‘We Finally Beat Medicare’; Donald Trump Replies (Watch Video).

Biden vs Trump US Presidential Debate 2024

Biden says we need abortion because "there's a lot of women being raped by their brothers and sisters." pic.twitter.com/uYghPRoHCe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)