IShowSpeed is a popular American YouTuber and streamer who entertains with his live streams, daring stunts, and hilarious videos and has achieved significant milestones along the way. If you are an IShowSpeed fan, you know how much the YouTuber loves football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. He is obsessed with the footballer and has been trying to connect with him for years. Reports suggest that Cristiano too enjoys IShowSpeed’s streams, particularly the ones in which he performs the ‘Siu’ celebration. Now, in an unexpected move, YouTube star MrBeast added IShowSpeed and Cristiano Ronaldo to a group chat, leaving the streamer excited. Unable to contain his excitement, IShowSpeed sent his first text to the footballer that says, “I just wanted to say hi, and hopefully we can meet again soon, cheers.” View the pictures and video below. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Heart-Winning Gesture As He Alongside YouTuber IShowSpeed Raise Funds For A Young Portuguese Accident-Victim (Watch Video).

🚨| BREAKING: MrBeast just added Speed to a WhatsApp groupchat with IShowSpeed 🤯🤯 This is finally about to happen.. pic.twitter.com/PuxoLkvjqA — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) December 3, 2024

IShowSpeed sends his first text to Cristiano Ronaldo “I just wanted to say hi, and hopefully we can meet again soon, cheers” pic.twitter.com/vitMjjQZg5 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 3, 2024

MrBeast has added IShowSpeed and Cristiano Ronaldo into a groupchat pic.twitter.com/bQGxQiGlec — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 3, 2024

