2026 has not been kind to Al-Nassr, who, from notching up a 10-match undefeated streak, have managed to earn their second loss in their last three Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2025-26 outings. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side suffered a 1-2 loss against Al-Qadsiah despite the Portuguese star scoring a goal. Ronaldo took to social media and sent out a strong message, stating Al-Nassr will rise together and keep fighting in a bid to reclaim their lead in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 standings. Al-Nassr have dropped to second place in the points table, with back-to-back losses, while Al-Hilal have taken over the first spot. Al-Ahli Saudi 3-2 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Suffer First Defeat Despite Abdulelah Al-Amri’s Brace.

Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Out Strong Message

This fight isn’t over. We keep working and we will rise together! pic.twitter.com/5wzixHicoH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 8, 2026

