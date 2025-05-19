James Stephen ‘Jimmy’ Donaldson, aka MrBeast, recreated his ‘Hood MrBeast’ trend that has gone viral on TikTok. The American YouTuber shared a post on both Instagram and TikTok, flaunting his new look, resembling the funny meme trend that took over the internet. He can be seen dressed in street-style clothing and holding up wads of cash. “You guys can stop asking me to recreate the meme now,” he wrote in the Instagram caption, seemingly responding to the internet users asking him to give them a ‘Hood MrBeast’ edit. Famous YouTuber MrBeast Requests Star Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli to Feature in One of His Upcoming Videos.

MrBeast Recreates the Viral ‘Hood MrBeast’ Trend on TikTok

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

It's a Fun Trend!

MrBeast recreates the viral “Hood MrBeast” trend on TikTok 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ir0urcddw0 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) May 18, 2025

