Linda Yaccarino has stepped down as CEO of Elon Musk-run X. Yaccarino confirmed her departure in a post shared on July 9. She wrote, “After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of X.” Her announcement also acknowledged her gratitude toward Elon Musk. As Linda Yaccarino stepped down as XCEO, the question is now who will be the next CEO of X? MrBeast, the American YouTuber aka Jimmy Donaldson, has shown interest in becoming the next CEO of X (formerly Twitter). Responding to a post, he stated, “I’ll fill the role,” suggesting his name for the top position at the Elon Musk-owned platform. Linda Yaccarino Steps Down as CEO of X After 2 Years, Thanks Elon Musk for ‘Transforming X Into the Everything App’.

Linda Yaccarino Steps Down as CEO of Elon Musk-Run X

After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏. When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 9, 2025

MrBeast Aka Jimmy Donaldson Shows Interest in Becoming the Next CEO of X

I’ll fill the roll — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 9, 2025

