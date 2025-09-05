MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is reportedly planning to launch a phone company. The popular YouTuber with 431 million subscribers is known for his grand giveaways and viral challenges, seems to launch his own mobile phone service. As per a report of Business Insider, this move is part of a broader plan by Donaldson and executives at Beast Industries to expand the MrBeast brand beyond online videos. The brand has already entered markets with Feastables, a chocolate line, a toy collection, and Lunchly. The phone service is seen as another step towards building a larger business empire. As per reports, the mobile service is not expected to launch immediately, but it could possibly roll out in 2026. Instead of building a telecom company from the scratch, MrBeast may partner with telecom carriers like T-Mobile or Verizon using a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) model, a strategy already used by public figures like Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile and US President Donald Trump. It is reportedly noted that the payoff for a successful MVNO can be massive, as seen in 2023 when Ryan Reynolds sold his company, Mint Mobile, to T-Mobile in a deal valued at up to USD 1.35 billion. As per a report of The Verge, Trump Mobile’s Terms of Use indicate that the service is "powered by Liberty Mobile," a freedom-themed MVNO that operates using T-Mobile’s network. Mark Zuckerberg vs Mark Zuckerberg: Indiana Lawyer With Same Name As Meta CEO Sues Company for Removing His Facebook Page Over Identity Issue.

MrBeast Planning To Launch a Phone Company?

📢 📰 MrBeast reportedly plans to launch a phone company next year. Will you buy? pic.twitter.com/yXdMceTEU0 — MrBeast Insights (@MrBeastInsights) September 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)