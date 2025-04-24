James Stephen Donaldson, popularly known as "MrBeast" on his social handles has now urged India national cricket team legend Virat Kohli to feature in his videos. MrBeast is the YouTuber with the most number of subscribers. He has tagged Virat Kohli on 'X' and asked how to get him featured in his video. Besides being one of the best cricketers to ever play the game, cricketer Virat Kohli is the most followed athlete in the world on Instagram, only after the football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. MrBeast Appeals to Cristiano Ronaldo to Not Break His Record of Most YouTube Subscribers, Al-Nassr Star Responds 'I'll Let You Have The Record' (Watch Video).

MrBeast to Virat Kohli on X:

@imVkohli Hey! Anyway I could get you in a video? 👀 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 23, 2025

