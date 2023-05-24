Mukesh Ambani recently visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. He is seen with his grandson Prithvi Ambani along with his daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani. Son Akash Ambani also accompanied them. Mukesh Ambani is seen carrying Prithvi Ambani in his arms in the pictures. All four of them were pictured in the temple premises after taking Lord Ganesha's blessings. Ambani Family Tree Chart: Know All the Members and History of India's Richest Family.

Here's Mukesh Ambani With Prithvi Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta:

Mukesh Ambani With Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta And Prithvi Ambani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's Mukesh Ambani With Prithvi Ambani and Shloka Mehta:

Mukesh Ambani With Prithvi Ambani and Shloka Mehta (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)