India Women will be taking on South Africa Women in the much-awaited ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on November 2, Sunday. This is the first time India Women has qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup final since 2017. With Australia out of the way now, at home, they will be confident to getting their hands on the trophy. Ahead of the big IND-W vs SA-W game, the India Women cricketers visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Fans loved to see how they remembered their roots before a big final and made the video viral on social media. India’s Record in ICC Women's World Cup Finals: A Look at Past Performances of Women in Blue Ahead of WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

India Women's National Cricket Team Players Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati (@siddhivinayakonline)

