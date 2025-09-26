Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) recently signed an INR 40,000 crore MoU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to boost India’s food manufacturing sector. As part of the plan, RCPL will set up its first food park in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool with an investment of INR 768 crore, according to the Economic Times. Strategically located near Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the facility will serve as a hub for South India, marking the beginning of RCPL’s nationwide rollout of integrated food production units. Mukesh Ambani Says India Uniquely Positioned to Lead New Era of AI and Genomics, Reliance to Focus on Nation’s Mission to Ensure Abundance and Affordability for All.

Reliance To Build Food Parks in India, 1st Facility in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Ecconomic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

