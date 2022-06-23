Mumbai Police rocks again! The department is known to raise awareness about several important issues in a smart way and this time they got a treat for all the 'Friends' fans. Mumbai Police shares clip from the famous American sitcom where Chandler could be seen apologising to a woman (Janice) for stalking her on the streets. Through this, the police department highlighted the issue of women stalking and sexual harassment and urged the citizens to stop the practice by reporting the cases on the mentioned helpline number. Mumbai Flash Mob Creates a Buzz Over the Internet! Watch Viral Video of Dancers Grooving on ‘In da Getto’

Take a Look at Mumbai Police's Social Media Post Featuring 'Friends':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

