A video going viral on social media shows a young man claiming that a Rapido rider sent obscene messages to his female friend. As per the video, the Rapido rider sent messages to the young man's female friend at around 1 PM. "Your figure is very s*xy," one of the texts read. The youth also shared a screenshot of the vulgar messages his female friend received from the Rapido rider. Speaking further, the youth said he checked the Rapido rider's name on truecaller which read Ravi Singh. The youth also stated that the Rapido rider stays at Pathanwadi in Mumbai's Malad area. He further added that his female friend did not receive any response from Rapido. The youth further claimed that there was no response from the Mumbai police's helpline numbers, too. In its response, Rapido said that they took immediate action against the captain and has barred him from the platform. Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Sexually Harasses Woman Activist in Bengaluru, Allegedly Masturbates While Victim Sat Pillion; Probe On.

Rapido Rider Sends Obscene Messages to Girl in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrishikesh Kurmi (@_kurmi.101_)

Rapido's Response Goes Viral

Rapido's response to the girl's complaint goes viral (Photo Credits: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)