On March 1, 2024, as Mumbai prepared to welcome the new month, unexpected light showers surprised some parts of the city in the morning, bringing a refreshing coolness to the weather. While Mumbai was gradually warming up after the winter season, these unseasonal showers provided temporary relief for the residents. Netizens were quick to react to the unexpected rain. Many shared posts and pictures capturing the scenes from their windows or travels in the rain. Some chose to lighten the mood by sharing memes about the random weather on an ordinary day, while others welcomed the showers as blessings to kick off the month of March. Mumbai Rains Funny Memes and Jokes: As the City of Dreams Wakes up to Heavy Showers, Tweeple Cannot Stop LOLing at These Hilarious Posts!.

View Posts by Netizens on March 1 Unseasonal Rains in Mumbai Pics Here:

#MumbaiRains *Mumbaikars after waking up on any random day* pic.twitter.com/7owBtpIHO5 — Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) March 1, 2024

Mumbai Witnessed Unseasonal Rains on March 1, 2024:

Thanks to the rain Gods got this opportunity today #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/bNaZ59cbnn — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) March 1, 2024

Mumbai Welcomed March With Unseasonal Rains:

Netizens Share Photos of March Rains in Mumbai:

Yeh mausam ki baarish ☔️ Woke up to slight showers on the first day of March 🌧️☔️ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/V5KmcJiPEx — അർച്ചന அர்ச்சனா (@auk_sanejourno) March 1, 2024

Unseasonal Rains in March, in Mumbai surprise citizens:

1st day of March and Mumbaikars woke up to unseasonal rains especially Thane Interiors ☁️. Lots of fluctuation in temperature last few days. Take care of health as this is not an ideal weather. Visuals from Kalyan- Cloudy skies #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/J2jAeP3TQz — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) March 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)