Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall today leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city. Monsoon is usually thought of to be romantic weather, thanks to Bollywood and it does give you a very comforting vibe BUT only when you are at your home sitting cosily having chai and pakoras. Not if you are heading somewhere with nothing but potholes, puddles and traffic waiting for you in Mumbai during monsoon. Well, while we are already braving the COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes extremely important that we do not leave our houses! While you stay at home we will bring to you the best thing on the internet- MEMES. Yes, funny memes have taken over social media as the city of dreams wakes up to heavy showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials stated that there is an increase in cloud cover near the coast of Mumbai K S Hosalikar, IMD, Mumbai tweeted saying that in the last 3 hours, Mumbai city received more than 10 CM rainfall at 10.30 am. The official further informed that a heavy rainfall warnings has been issued for the west coast of Mumbai for the next 48 hours. But meanwhile, netizens cannot stop sharing funny memes and jokes about Mumbai rains. Take a look at some of the funniest #MumbaiRains memes and jokes going viral on Twitter:

Live pictures from Andheri 🌧️😜 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/3TnD2rH77w — P o p e y e⚓ (@spinach_guy) July 3, 2020

I hope Mumbai has fixed those damn potholes by nw.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/h94n3CMiNI — 🌻VIJAY MORE🌻 (@VijayMore37) July 3, 2020

Well, while it may seem tempting to go out and get drenched in the rains given that the past few days have been extremely hot, please do not head out. You do not want double trouble. The number of coronavirus cases has touched an all-time high and it is only wise to stay at home to stay safe!

