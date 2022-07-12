Mumbai rains continue to trouble people as the heavy downpour persists on Tuesday morning. 'The city that never stops' gets 'unstoppable rain' and twitterati can't keep calm over the unfavourable weather update. They share messages, images and funny memes amidst the incessant rains and take the internet by storm with their consistent tweets. Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai and Thane Till July 13; Skymet Says, '3-Digit Rainfall Possible Between July 11 and 14'

Today the "Spirit of Mumbai" is on test#MumbaiRains — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 12, 2022

HaHa!

Heavy Rains Delay the Local Trains

Seriously?

People give out war cries when local leaves in the morning#Mumbai #MumbaiLocals #MumbaiRains — Prathamesh Dinis (@pwdesque) July 12, 2022

Oh I See!

When rain water doesn't seem to stay out of auto, desi jugaad.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/bFPwaQk2d9 — Neurodecision (@neurodecision) July 12, 2022

