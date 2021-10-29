There’s still a couple of days to go to Halloween 2021, but the spooky season is on. And it got us thinking about Thassapak Hsu, who is all set to reprise his iconic role of Fang Leng in My Girlfriend is Alien season 2. After all, he is the internet’s current heartthrob! Officially called My Girlfriend is An Alien, the first season of Chinese fantasy-romance premiered in 2019. Thassapak Hsu, also popularly known as Bie KPN, had rocked a dapper yet scary look last Halloween. He wore a black tuxedo suit and a scary filter to leave us sweating buckets for him!

Watch Video: Thassapak Hsu’s Halloween Costume From Previous Year!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕭𝖎𝖊徐志賢 (@bie_kpn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)