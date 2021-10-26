It’s time to put an end to all speculations regarding My Girlfriend Is Alien (also written as My Girlfriend Is An Alien) Season 2, as its lead actor Thassapak Hsu confirmed the big news on Instagram. The 29-year-old who plays the role of bossy yet swoon-worthy businessman, Fang Leng, took to the photo-sharing platform to post pics from the booting ceremony. Thassapak Hsu writes, “方冷來了「 外星女生在小七2 」 開機大吉🛸 My girlfriend is an alien 2 coming soon.” Yes, Fang Leng is here. Thassapak Hsu Aka My Girlfriend is Alien’s Fang Leng Looks Dreamy in Every Instagram Post, Here’s a Look at His 10 Photos!

Check Thassapak Hsu's Instagram Post on My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕭𝖎𝖊徐志賢 (@bie_kpn)

Earlier pics and videos of the actor along with his leading lady, Wan Peng who portrays the role of alien and his girlfriend, Chai Xiaoqi, had flooded Instagram. There were also photos of the romantic pair shooting scenes for the upcoming My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2.

My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Shooting Confirmed

Thassapak Hsu-Wan Peng Shooting For New Season of My Girlfriend is Alien

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fangleng❤️xiaoqi (@my_girlfriend_is_an_alien__)

Check Booting Ceremony of My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2

The Chinese fantasy fiction that tells the tale of an intergalactic romance between an earthling Fang Leng and an alien, Chai Xiaoqi remains one of the best C-dramas ever. My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 1 had originally aired in 2019 and has been then dubbed in other languages including Hindi and Tamil. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the new season of My Girlfriend Is Alien and it looks like their wish has been fulfilled.

