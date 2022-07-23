A video of Nagpur traffic police went viral on social media after they picked up the scooter parked in the no-parking zone along with the owner. The police lifted a vehicle along with its rider from a no-parking zone near Anjuman Complex in Nagpur on July 22. There was a lot of discussion among the police department to take action against the contractor company on the issue after the video went viral on social media.

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)