A group of animal rights activists stripped naked and covered themselves in fake blood to denounce the production and consumption of meat in Madrid, Spain. They were seen lying on the ground covered in a plastic sheet to mimic how meat is packed in markets.

This is the gruesome moment naked animal rights protesters turned themselves into blood-soaked packs of human meat in #Madrid. The activists wanted to make a dramatic plea to people to adopt a meat-free diet, given Spain has the second-highest meat consumption levels in Europe. pic.twitter.com/orPrbutAok — RT (@RT_com) May 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)