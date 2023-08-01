The Scottish government has recently launched an investigation after an animal welfare campaigner spotted zombie-like salmon swimming at a UK fish farm. The animal welfare campaigner named Don Staniford had visited Bakkafrost Scotland's Portree farm, where he spotted fishes swimming in the water with chunks of flesh missing from their bodies. He captured the visually disturbing phenomenon on a waterproof GoPro camera. The Highland Council and the Scottish Government have now launched an investigation into what looks like a case of animal abuse. Rare Fish Living on Land Found in Missouri! 'Frankenfish' From Northern Snakehead Species Family Can Survive On Land For Days.

Here's the Video of the Fishes:

You won’t see this in any advert 🤢 This is the tip of a very large iceberg 💔 🎥 @TheGAAIA pic.twitter.com/js49tIJj7b — PETA UK (@PETAUK) July 31, 2023

