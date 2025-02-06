The Kombara Sreekrishna Swami Temple in Thrissur has embraced a cruelty-free approach to temple rituals by introducing a life-size mechanical elephant, Kombara Kannan. The initiative, a joint effort by renowned sitarist Anoushka Shankar and PETA India, aims to replace live elephants in religious ceremonies, preventing their mistreatment. Expressing his gratitude, temple president Ravi Namboothiri stated, “We are delighted to welcome Kombara Kannan to our temple. We strongly believe that real elephants suffer during festivals. Thanks to PETA for providing us with a mechanical alternative.” Kerala: PETA India Gifts Mechanical Elephant to Pournamikavi Temple in Venganoor, Video Surfaces.

PETA Donates Life-Size Replica to Kombara Sreekrishna Swami Mandir

