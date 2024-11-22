In a horrifying incident in Greater Noida, a pet dog was allegedly subjected to repeated brutal abuse by a woman residing in Flat 1103, Vidhi Tower [T3], Mahagun Mantraa 1, Sector 10, West, Kheri Rd, Vaidpura. The woman was caught on video thrashing the defenceless animal multiple times, causing widespread outrage among local residents and animal welfare advocates. The disturbing video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the woman violently hitting the dog, which appears to be in great distress. Animal rights organization PETA India (@PetaIndia) has condemned the incident, demanding swift justice for the abused dog. They have called for legal action against the woman involved and are mobilizing support for animal welfare. Noida: Local Citizen Jeetu Found Stabbed to Death in Chaprauli Village, Bloodied Body Recovered in Sector 168 (Disturbing Video).

Woman Caught on Camera Brutally Beating Pet Dog

कृपया हमारे आपातकालीन नंबर 98201 22602 पर हमें कॉल करके इस घटना की विस्तृत जानकारी दें या फिर अपना संपर्क विवरण दें ताकि हम आपसे संपर्क कर सकें। — PETA India (@PetaIndia) November 20, 2024

