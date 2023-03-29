The corresponding municipal organizations are enhancing the beauty of Mumbai and its satellite towns, such as Navi Mumbai. These organizations have worked on a variety of projects under the program, including building a public sports facility underneath a flyover. Social media users are showering praises over a recently surfaced video of a sports complex constructed underneath the Sanpada flyover. The clip, which was uploaded by a Twitter user handle Dhananyaj_Tech, shows young individuals playing cricket on what appears to be a basketball court. Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Complex Becomes the Center of Attraction, Watch This Special Clip.

Civic Agency Opens Public Sports Complex Under Flyover:

This is brilliant idea 💡 I think all cities should implement this 👌🏼 Does your city have something similar? pic.twitter.com/qe5px87ecP — Dhananjay_Tech (@Dhananjay_Tech) March 27, 2023

