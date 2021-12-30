A New Zealand journalist has become the first woman with a traditional face Mori Tattoo to appear on Primetime New Bulletin. Journalist Oriini Kaipara, read the Newshub Live's 6 PM news bulletin on December 25th and etched her name on the pages of history. The 37-Year-Old newsreader has a sacred tattoo on the lower chin that is known as " moko kauae " which is traditionally worn by Maori women. The "moko kauae" symbolises a personal process of transformation and marks the passage between girl and adulthood. Kaipara took to Instagram to share the news of her the memorable moment of her life along with some snippets from the office.

Take A Look At It Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oriini Kaipara (@oriinz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)