An old video of a woman completely disappearing behind actress Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet during an interview is going viral again. This video is amusing internet users again, while many others point out how it’s due to the angle the video was taken in and some editing. A helpful Twitter user has also posted the video from a different angle that shows where the woman went. Check out this viral video and the video from another angle here. Scarlett Johansson Says Being 'Hypersexualized' at Young Age Made Her Believe Career Will End Early.

Here's The Viral Video

A woman completely disappearing behind Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet pic.twitter.com/ciMvOVGfAY — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 27, 2022

Check Out This Video From Another Angle

