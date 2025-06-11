The controversial adult star who is infamous for her outrageous antics, Bonnie Blue (real name Tia Billinger), has reportedly been banned from the OnlyFans platform. It’s her ‘petting zoo’ stunt that seems to have got her into trouble. In a podcast appearance, she explained her plans to be without clothes, tied up in a glass and left open to public access “in the centre of London.” The concept was met with instant backlash, further criticised for glorifying disturbing themes. As per the latest reports, the adult content creator has had her page pulled due to a breach of terms after her “extreme challenge content crossed a line.” Following the ban, she has reportedly cancelled the ‘petting zoo’ challenge. Previously, she has hit the headlines with stunts, including sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours and more.

OnlyFans Bans Bonnie Blue

