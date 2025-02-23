OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has admitted faking her pregnancy, revealing it was a publicity stunt to fund a stranger’s IVF treatment. In a video, she clarified that while she never explicitly claimed to be pregnant, she hinted at it to draw attention. Blue, who gained notoriety for her controversial “sexathon” with 1,057 men, said she understands the struggles of infertility from personal experience. The British adult star plans to use the earnings from her viral stunt to help a couple conceive. “I’d like women or couples to reach out to me,” she stated, offering financial support for IVF. Bonnie Blue Sex Marathon Video Banned by OnlyFans: Adult Website Removes Porn Star's X-Rated Clip Involving Over 1,000 Men, Says 'We Do Not Allow a Large Number of Non-OnlyFans Creators in Content'.

Bonnie Blue Admits Faking Pregnancy for IVF Fund

NEW: OF creator says she faked her pregnancy after sleeping with 1000 men just so she could pay for someone’s IVF treatment. “No, I am not pregnant. I'm gonna use the extra income I have had over the last few days because I wanna pay for somebody's IVF journey.” Wow, how… pic.twitter.com/UgfmmD9e45 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)