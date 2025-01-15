OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue sparked controversy after claiming that she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, breaking the previous world record held by Lisa Sparks with 919 men. The adult star took her social media accounts, both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), and explained how she felt after the bizarre Bonkathon and stated that she was "doing fine." In the caption, she wrote, "1057 men in a day! Thanks to all the barely legal, barely breathing and the husbands." The viral claim came after British adult star and rival Lily Phillips revealed her plan to sleep with 1,000 men in a day. Who Is Bonnie Blue? Controversial OnlyFans Creator Faces Backlash Online for Claiming To Have Sex With Teenagers in a Bid To ‘Educate’ Them About Sexual Health.

Bonnie Blue Claims To Sleep With 1,057 Men in 13 Hours

