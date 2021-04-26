Oscar 2021 special moment saw Riz Ahmed who was nominated for his performance in the film Sound Of Metal, fixing wife Fatima Farheen Mirza's hair on the red carpet. At the 93rd Academy Awards, the couple was seen posing for the camera when Riz was seen styling his wife's hair, saying jokingly "I'm the official groomer". The video is going viral.

Riz Ahmed Wins Hearts for Fixing Wife's Hair at the Red Carpet! Video Goes Viral:

I’ve never been more in love with Riz Ahmed than i am right now just looking at him fixing the hair of another woman who is not me at the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/vtYKP9KHn0 — Zahra (@insomniaview) April 25, 2021

