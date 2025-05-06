Fashion’s biggest night, Met Gala 2025, is here, and this year’s guest lists from India have stirred up quite the conversation. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his much-awaited debut at the Met Gala 2025. Singer Diljit Dosanjh and actress Kiara Advani have also confirmed their Met Gala debut, joining the Indian stars Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, Isha Ambani and Mona Patel, among other Met Ball frequent attendees. The theme for Met Gala 2025 is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The Met Gala 2025 is on the first Monday of May at 06:00 PM Eastern Time Zone (ET). However, because of the time difference, Met Gala 2025 in India will take place on May 6, at 03:30 AM. Viewers can enjoy the live streaming online straight from the Met red carpet as Vogue will broadcast the event on its digital platforms and official YouTube channel.

Watch Met Gala 2025 Live Streaming Video:

