Singer Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce have officially made their red-carpet debut as a couple! The duo walked hand-in-hand into the opening night of Tight End University in Nashville, and fans couldn’t stop cheering. A video shared by Tight End University’s Instagram showed the couple beaming as they entered the event. Taylor wore a stylish green and white chequerboard top with a matching peplum skirt. Travis perfectly matched her vibe in a white collared tee with yellow details and shorts. It became a huge moment to Swifties as it was the first time the two had ever walked on a red carpet together. The night got even better when Taylor surprised everyone by performing her hit song Shake It Off live on stage. Travis Kelce Reveals Date Night Plans With Girlfriend Taylor Swift – Can You Guess Which Iconic Julia Roberts Film They’re Watching?

Tight End University Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tight End University - TEU (@te_university)

Taylor Swift Stuns Fans With Surprise ‘Shake It Off’ Performance – See Video

Taylor Swift surprises Tight End University fans!! Can she be any more fun? @Outkick pic.twitter.com/y8ugX7tfGA — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) June 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)