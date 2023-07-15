Former Pakistan minister of science and technology, Fawad Hussan Chaudhry, whose crude tweet on India's space agency ISRO in 2019 caused outrage, has resurfaced on social media. This time, Chaudhry is going viral over a video of him during a TV discussion, wherein he can be seen talking of divided opinions on the sighting of the moon in Pakistan, especially around Eid al-Fitr, one of the two major Islamic festivals. Chaudhry's clip is doing rounds on the internet a day after India successfully launched its lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 into space on Friday. Chandrayaan 3 Launched Into Space: PM Narendra Modi Hails Dedication of ISRO Scientists After LVM3 Successfully Lifts Off With Moon Mission Spacecraft.

Ex-Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s Remarks on Moon Sighting Goes Viral

