In a horrific episode, a pit bull terrier dog attacked some people of Uttam Nagar in Delhi. In the CCTV footage of the incident, the dog can be seen viciously assaulting the locals in the footage, including young children. However, when the dog jumped on a minor boy, a brave woman can be seen rushing to rescue the child and beating up the dog with a wooden stick. The video is from the year 2018, and has resurfaced again on microblogging site Twitter. Dog Attack in Ghaziabad: Pet Pitbull Attacks Child in DLF Colony, Victim Severely Injured.

Pitbull Attack in Delhi Caught on Camera

Kalesh B/w A Brave Woman and A Pitbull Dog(Woman Rescued a kid from Pitbull attack)pic.twitter.com/jsMHO7HVhR — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 8, 2023

