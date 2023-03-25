A Pitbull attacked a nine-year-old boy playing outside his house in DLF colony in Ghaziabad. The child was severely injured in the incident. The minor somehow escaped from the clutches of the dog in and entered the house crying. When locals questioned the pet’s owner about the incident, he abused them after which cops were informed. The police reached the spot and arrested the owner. The injured child was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Dog Attack: Pitbull Bites 10-Year-Old Boy in Ghaziabad’s Sanjay Nagar Park, Child Gets 150 Stitches (Watch Video).

Ghaziabad Pitbull Attack

उक्त घटना के संबंध मे दिनांक 24.03.23 को ही थाना साहिबाबाद पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा चुका है । अग्रिम विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)