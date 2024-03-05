Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of multiple development projects in Telangana’s Sangareddy on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. While addressing the event, PM Modi slammed the opposition party over dynasty politics saying, “Members of 'Parivarvadi' parties open bank accounts outside India to hide their black money, while I help the poor to open Jan Dhan accounts and propel their growth.” Meanwhile, during his address, a woman fan was spotted enthusiastically holding and showing a painting of him. In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi smiled at the woman’s heartwarming gesture but did not react. The clip is currently doing rounds on social media. Delhi Girl Presents Self-made Painting to Modi, Says Overjoyed to Received Appreciation from Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi Fan Spotted Holding a Painting of Him in Sangareddy

#WATCH | At a public gathering in Sangareddy, Telangana, PM Modi says "...Members of 'Parivarvadi' parties open bank accounts outside India to hide their black money, while I help the poor to open Jan Dhan accounts and propel their growth. 'Parivarvadis' live in luxurious homes,… pic.twitter.com/7qaPyNX1Pa — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)