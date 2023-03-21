Netizens had a field day after viral videos from Bihar’s Patna Junction Railway Station showed XXX porn videos getting played on their TV screens. In a shocking incident that left everyone from the officials to the commuters, red-faced, adult “blue film” videos were played on all the LED screens across ten platforms of the Patna Railway Station. And apparently, porn clips played for around three whole minutes! Soon, the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, started buzzing with trending hashtags #Patna, #PatnaJunction, and #PatnaRailwayStation, with Twitterati poking fun at the incident by sharing funny memes and jokes. Many referred to the shameful act as “Pornhub to PatnaHub” while sharing their hilarious take on ‘Patna Junction Porn Video’!

Pornhub to PatnaHub Kar Diye!!

Ab Toh Too Much Ho Gaya

Perverts travelling to #Patna after seeing p*rn accidentally on the screen at Patna Junction pic.twitter.com/I08uWOWQfK — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) March 20, 2023

HAHHAHAHHAHAH

UNESCO Certified

Dil Garden Garden Ho Raha Hai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)