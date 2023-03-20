Patna, March 20: Hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains at the Patna railway station faced an awkward situation when a porn clip played at all the TV screens installed across the 10 platforms for three minutes.

The incident took place on Sunday night. The contract of telecasting videos and films on the railway stations of Danapur division is given to a private company. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials immediately contacted them and stopped the telecast. #PatnaJunction Trends After 'Porn Film' Plays on TV Screen of Bihar's Patna Junction Railway Station, Netizens Angry Over Obscene Act.

1. #PatnaJunction लोगों के लिए उस समय शर्मिंदगी का सबब बन गया, जब स्टेशन पर विज्ञापन प्रसारण के लिए लगे दर्जनों TV स्क्रीन पर अचानक से एडल्ट फिल्म का प्रसारण शुरू हो गया। तकरीबन 3 मिनट तक दर्जनों टेलीविजन स्क्रीन पर एडल्ट फिल्म चलती रही, जिसके कारण लोग आक्रोशित हो गए।#Thread pic.twitter.com/OaImRpqnB1 — Prabhanjan Kumar Tiwari (@prabhanjannow24) March 20, 2023

Confirming the incident, Prabhat Kumar, official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said: "We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials... It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company."

Sources said that a similar incident had taken place on Sunday morning as well in the same railway station.

